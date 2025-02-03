- Home
Romina Advocates For Ambitious Climate, Financial Resilience Strategies For Vulnerable Nations
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 08:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has emphasized the need for climate prosperity through bold economic and financial resilience strategies to attract investments and resources that will advance the realization of climate and development goals.
In a meeting with the high-level delegation of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) of the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) group led by Sara Jane Ahmed, Managing Director on Monday, Alam highlighted the significant challenges faced by climate-vulnerable countries, including the lack of a collective voice in global processes often dominated by wealthy nations.
She underscored the persistent representation deficit that these countries encounter, along with the exacerbated financial instability caused by climate vulnerabilities.
The Climate Vulnerable Forum delegation visited the ministry of climate change to conduct a meeting to engage in-country consultations for the development of Pakistan’s Climate Prosperity Plan, a low-carbon, long-term, national investment strategy.
"The reality for climate-vulnerable nations is harsh. These countries are not only dealing with the immediate impacts of climate change but also face a continuous struggle for recognition and resources in global negotiations," said Ms. Alam.
"To address this, we must push for ambitious, inclusive strategies that ensure financial resilience and attract the resources needed to achieve our climate and development goals."
Additional Secretaries Zulfiqar Younus and Hamad Shamimi and other high officials of Climate Ministry also attended the meeting.
The Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) is a key international coalition of 70 countries representing 1.75 billion people across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific. The forum works to amplify the voices of nations most affected by climate change, and its headquarters is located in Accra, Ghana.
Alam reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to fostering regional collaboration, specifically focusing on measures to mitigate climate risks and secure financial resilience.
She stressed the importance of enabling member countries of the CVF to make informed decisions and mobilize resources effectively.
"We need to translate our climate ambitions into actionable outcomes that not only reduce emissions but also enhance the economic resilience of our communities," said Alam. "This is vital for securing a sustainable future for our countries and our people."
Ms. Alam emphasized the importance of regional cooperation on climate risks and financial resilience for CVF member nations, highlighting the need for essential, evidence-based insights to inform decision-making and help countries mobilize resources more efficiently. "We can empower our nations to take decisive actions, secure necessary resources, and promote sustainable development across the region," she stated.
The delegation expressed strong support for initiatives that would bolster collective action and regional cooperation in addressing climate change.
Pakistan's leadership in advancing regional climate resilience efforts reflects its ongoing commitment to global climate justice and its active role.
