Romina Alam Emphasizes Vital Role Of Collective Action To Tackle Climate Change
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam Friday emphasized the critical need for collective ambition to tackle climate change, stressing a holistic approach and societal cooperation are vital.
Talking to a private news channel, Romina Khurshid Alam stressed that addressing climate change's far-reaching consequences demands a profound transformation across all sectors, encompassing environmental, economic and social dimensions.
This sweeping change requires bold action from governments, businesses and individuals to mitigate the devastating impacts of climate change, she added.
Alam also emphasized the critical role of youth in tackling climate change, stating that recognizing their potential is crucial for shaping a sustainable future.
By empowering youth, we can unlock innovative solutions, advocacy and community involvement that drive climate action, she said, adding, the government has already taken steps to address climate change, including promoting gender equity and population management to boost climate resilience.
Responding to a question, she said continuing on the path to green growth is vital, and it is equally important to strengthen existing partnerships and form new ones to share knowledge and achieve shared objectives.
This collaborative approach will enable us to tackle climate change effectively, promote sustainable development and ensure a resilient future, she added.
Government is taking bold steps to combat plastic pollution, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the health and well-being of its citizens, as well as preserving its rich natural heritage for generations to come, she added.
This dedication is crucial in addressing the devastating impacts of plastic pollution on the environment, wildlife, and human health, she added.
To mitigate this issue, public cooperation is essential in adopting sustainable practices, such as reducing plastic use, recycling and proper disposal. Individuals, households and communities must work together to minimize plastic waste, she concluded.
