Romina Alam launches tree plantation drive, inspires youth for climate action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam launched tree plantation drive at the Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-8/4, Islamabad on Wednesday as a part of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to address the growing challenges of climate change and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable future for the country.

The event, which was attended by students, faculty members, environmental activists, and other key stakeholders, aimed to inspire the younger generation to take an active role in environmental conservation.

The gathering saw enthusiastic participation, with many individuals passionate about promoting environmental awareness and making meaningful contributions to combat climate change.

In her address, Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted the crucial role of trees in mitigating climate change and restoring ecosystems. "Our environment is under immense pressure due to rising deforestation, pollution, and the adverse effects of climate change. By planting trees today, we are securing a better tomorrow for future generations," said stated.

She further emphasized the significance of the tree plantation drive as a step towards achieving the government's environmental goals, underlining the importance of instilling a sense of environmental responsibility among the youth. "This plantation drive is not only about planting trees; it's about nurturing a culture of environmental stewardship in the younger generation, encouraging them to actively participate in environmental preservation," she added.

The PM’s aide stressed that the tree plantation campaign would play crucial role in addressing climate change impacts. By expanding green cover, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing air quality, the initiative offers a sustainable solution to some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the country. "Each tree planted today contributes to the restoration of our natural balance and provides countless benefits to both the environment and the community," she noted.

Romina Alam also emphasized that this initiative is aligned with the broader objectives of the government's climate change programme, which incorporates tree plantation efforts, environmental awareness campaigns, and sustainable development projects across Pakistan aimed at empowering young people, equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to engage in climate action and contribute to a greener future.

The event saw active participation of students and teachers, who eagerly participated in the tree planting efforts. A variety of trees were planted across the college premises, with students displaying keen enthusiasm and commitment to ensuring the success of the plantation campaign.

This event represents a significant milestone in Pakistan's ongoing dedication to environmental preservation and sustainability. By emphasizing youth participation and community involvement, the tree plantation initiative is anticipated to create a lasting positive effect on the environment and bolster the country's efforts in addressing climate change.