Romina calls for environmental activism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) PM's coordinator on climate change & Environmental coordination Romina Khurshid Alam Friday underscored that it was high time for enforcement of environmental activism in the country to deal with the climate crisis.

She remarked this during a meeting with country representative of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Mahmood Akhtar Cheema here, a news release said.

The both sides agreed to collaborate on biodiversity program and climate change program.

PM'S coordinator said, besides up scaling the Green Pakistan Program, she was also focusing to cope with the challenge of forest fires. IUCN country representative also presented their report on upscale Green Pakistan Program to the PM's coordinator.