Open Menu

Romina Calls For Environmental Activism

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Romina calls for environmental activism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) PM's coordinator on climate change & Environmental coordination Romina Khurshid Alam Friday underscored that it was high time for enforcement of environmental activism in the country to deal with the climate crisis.

She remarked this during a meeting with country representative of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Mahmood Akhtar Cheema here, a news release said.

The both sides agreed to collaborate on biodiversity program and climate change program.

PM'S coordinator said, besides up scaling the Green Pakistan Program, she was also focusing to cope with the challenge of forest fires. IUCN country representative also presented their report on upscale Green Pakistan Program to the PM's coordinator.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

15 hours ago
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

15 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

15 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

15 hours ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

15 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

15 hours ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan