Romina calls for global cooperation, dustainable solutions to tackle climate challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted the escalating climate challenges faced by developing countries, particularly members of the African Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO).

Addressing a training program on "Disaster Management and Climate Change Adaptation" held on Monday, she emphasized that limited financial resources and inadequate infrastructure exacerbate the impact of climate change, urging immediate global cooperation and the adoption of sustainable climate solutions.

During her address, Alam noted that climate change is a pressing global issue, particularly for countries within AARDO, which are grappling with various environmental threats that undermine their natural resources and socio-economic stability.

Countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh are especially vulnerable to flooding caused by glacial melt and changing monsoon patterns.

Meanwhile, Kenya and Zambia are facing severe droughts, which significantly affect agriculture and water availability. Malaysia and Oman are confronted with rising sea levels that endanger coastal communities and infrastructure.

"Water scarcity is a recurring challenge across many of these nations. Jordan, Palestine, and Namibia are among the most water-stressed countries globally, raising serious concerns about access to clean drinking water and agricultural irrigation.

Additionally, countries such as Syria and Ghana are experiencing soil degradation, further exacerbating food security risks," Ms Alam added.

She pointed out that developing nations are already dealing with rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and extreme weather events such as droughts, floods and cyclones.

To address these challenges, Ms Alam emphasized the urgent need for regional collaboration to manage disasters and adapt to climate change effectively.

Talking to the one-week training program, initiated on January 9th, was organized by the Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD) in collaboration with AARDO, Alam expressed her belief that the training would equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement effective disaster management and climate adaptation strategies in their respective countries.

She also stressed the importance of supporting AARDO member nations through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and fostering innovative solutions for sustainable development.

Alam commended NCRD for its commitment to rural development and poverty alleviation, particularly in Pakistan and across other AARDO member countries, through its collaboration with AARDO.

The AHKNCRD, based in Islamabad, is a capacity-building government institute that works alongside AARDO, an inter-governmental organization comprising 32 member countries from Asia and Africa.

Alam further noted that Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to climate change impacts, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive disaster management strategies and collaborative adaptation measures to build resilience.

She reiterated the importance of equipping stakeholders with the knowledge needed to address the complex challenges of disaster management and climate change adaptation.

The training programme, which runs for one week, is being attended by participants from 13 AARDO member countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Zambia.