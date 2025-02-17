Open Menu

Romina Calls For Public Dialogue Platforms To Tackle Pakistan's Climate Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 06:06 PM

Romina calls for public dialogue platforms to tackle Pakistan's climate challenges

Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the necessity of establishing platforms for public dialogue to collectively address Pakistan's pressing climate challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the necessity of establishing platforms for public dialogue to collectively address Pakistan's pressing climate challenges.

In a meeting with Sikander Rashid Choudry, Executive Member of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), who called on her on Monday, Romina underscored the critical need for cross-sectoral cooperation among regulatory bodies, the government, and media platforms to promote sustainable practices and climate-conscious initiatives.

"Pakistan is facing significant environmental challenges, from water scarcity to rising temperatures. The media has a vital role in ensuring that these challenges are understood and acted upon by citizens and decision-makers alike," she said.

They discussed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon between Ministry of Climate Change and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to collaborate on raising awareness and advocating for sustainable practices across Pakistan through various media channels for environmental sustainability.

Romina highlighted the government's commitment to climate action and the importance of a whole-of-society approach to environmental sustainability. "Climate change is an existential threat to Pakistan, and all stake holders, including the media, must actively engage in educating the public and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship," she added.

The discussion covered various topics, including the role of media in advocating for green energy, waste management, water conservation, and biodiversity protection.

Both parties agreed on the need for comprehensive media campaigns and public service messages to inform citizens about sustainable practices and climate adaptation measures.

Romina reiterated the government's dedication to tackling climate change and the importance of collaborations like the one with PEMRA in amplifying their message and broadening the reach of their efforts.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to working together on initiatives that promote climate awareness, environmental education, and climate action across Pakistan, aiming to foster a more informed, responsible, and environmentally conscious society.

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative proto ..

Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer servi ..

7 minutes ago
 DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief ..

DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram

12 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Wo ..

RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials

22 minutes ago
 50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE C ..

50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE Cybersecurity Council

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to ..

Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturd ..

UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai

52 minutes ago
Middle East International Conference on Innovation ..

Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai

52 minutes ago
 204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiari ..

204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries

3 minutes ago
 PM appreciates WB’s role in development

PM appreciates WB’s role in development

3 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani departs fo ..

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani departs for Azerbaijan to attend APA mee ..

1 minute ago
 Romina calls for public dialogue platforms to tack ..

Romina calls for public dialogue platforms to tackle Pakistan's climate challeng ..

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI ..

Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan