Romina Calls For Public Dialogue Platforms To Tackle Pakistan's Climate Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 06:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the necessity of establishing platforms for public dialogue to collectively address Pakistan's pressing climate challenges.
In a meeting with Sikander Rashid Choudry, Executive Member of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), who called on her on Monday, Romina underscored the critical need for cross-sectoral cooperation among regulatory bodies, the government, and media platforms to promote sustainable practices and climate-conscious initiatives.
"Pakistan is facing significant environmental challenges, from water scarcity to rising temperatures. The media has a vital role in ensuring that these challenges are understood and acted upon by citizens and decision-makers alike," she said.
They discussed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon between Ministry of Climate Change and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to collaborate on raising awareness and advocating for sustainable practices across Pakistan through various media channels for environmental sustainability.
Romina highlighted the government's commitment to climate action and the importance of a whole-of-society approach to environmental sustainability. "Climate change is an existential threat to Pakistan, and all stake holders, including the media, must actively engage in educating the public and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship," she added.
The discussion covered various topics, including the role of media in advocating for green energy, waste management, water conservation, and biodiversity protection.
Both parties agreed on the need for comprehensive media campaigns and public service messages to inform citizens about sustainable practices and climate adaptation measures.
Romina reiterated the government's dedication to tackling climate change and the importance of collaborations like the one with PEMRA in amplifying their message and broadening the reach of their efforts.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to working together on initiatives that promote climate awareness, environmental education, and climate action across Pakistan, aiming to foster a more informed, responsible, and environmentally conscious society.
