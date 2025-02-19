- Home
- Pakistan
- Romina calls for stronger gender-responsive measures in Pakistan’s climate change framework
Romina Calls For Stronger Gender-responsive Measures In Pakistan’s Climate Change Framework
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has called for the development of inclusive climate strategies that prioritize the involvement of women, girls, transgender individuals, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in climate change mitigation efforts for environmental sustainability.
Romina addressed participants here on Wednesday at a consultation workshop on “Advancing Gender-Responsive, Inclusive, and Climate-Resilient Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs),” where she highlighted Pakistan’s significant climate vulnerability and its disproportionate impact on women and marginalized communities.
The event was organized by WaterAid Pakistan, a programme for sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene, and Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA), a network advocating for the rights of rural women.
She explained that although Pakistan contributes less than 1% of global carbon emissions, it faces some of the most severe consequences of the climate crisis. The 2022 floods, which caused damage exceeding 24 billion PKR, serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impacts of extreme weather events on infrastructure, livelihoods, and vulnerable communities, particularly women, girls, transgender individuals, and PWDs.
"Women, especially in rural areas, are disproportionately burdened with water collection, sanitation management, and caregiving responsibilities," Romina stated. "Climate-induced disasters such as floods and droughts further exacerbate water insecurity, and food insecurity, and contribute to gender-based violence and early marriages. Unfortunately, women are often excluded from climate decision-making, which diminishes the effectiveness of policies and leaves them even more vulnerable."
Romina also reflected on Pakistan’s progress at COP29, where the country unveiled its climate finance framework, marking a crucial step in mobilizing investments for climate action. As part of its NDCs, Pakistan has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 30% and ensuring that 60% of its energy mix comes from renewable sources by 2030. “These commitments demonstrate Pakistan's dedication to tackling climate change,” Romina stated.
“However, to effectively address this crisis, it is essential that gender equality and the inclusion of marginalized groups are at the center of our policies. The Climate Change Gender Action Plan, launched by the government of Pakistan, is a significant step towards integrating gender-responsive strategies into our climate action plans.”
She continued, “This plan addresses the specific vulnerabilities of women and marginalized groups while ensuring their active participation in policy development and implementation. As we continue to update our NDCs, it is critical that we incorporate these principles into every aspect of our climate strategy.”
Romina emphasized that integrating gender equality into climate action aligns with Pakistan’s national goals and global commitments. She highlighted the need to include women and marginalized communities in water governance and decision-making to achieve SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation.
"Despite our progress, there are still policy gaps that need to be addressed in our approach to gender-responsive climate action," she said. "Women and marginalized groups continue to face barriers to participation in climate governance, and excluding them from decision-making weakens the impact of our policies. This perpetuates existing inequalities and makes it harder to build truly inclusive and resilient communities."
Romina stressed the need for revising existing policies to promote inclusivity, ensuring that the unique needs of women and vulnerable groups are reflected in climate frameworks. This, she noted, requires a stronger integration of gender-responsive measures and the creation of inclusive spaces for marginalized voices, particularly those of women.
“As we move forward with revising our NDCs and enhancing our WASH frameworks, it is essential that we place gender equality and social inclusion at the heart of these efforts. By embedding these principles into our climate policies, we will not only tackle climate change more effectively but also create a more equitable and resilient future for all Pakistanis,” she concluded.
Recent Stories
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina calls for stronger gender-responsive measures in Pakistan’s climate change framework5 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses sorrow over demise of Nawab Yousuf Talpur6 minutes ago
-
Shaza highlights Pakistan’s stance on digital economy at DCO General Assembly6 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's MCMC applauds Pakistan's USF for bridging digital divide & empowering rural communities6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns terrorist attack, expresses grief over loss of innocent lives16 minutes ago
-
New 'Risk Analysis Unit' to crack down on begging rackets: FIA Director16 minutes ago
-
South Punjab food exporters delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia16 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation returns after successful Oman business tour26 minutes ago
-
Deputy speaker condoles death of Yousuf Talpur26 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Agha Talish remembered on death anniversary26 minutes ago
-
ARU nabs key ghori gang member in major operation26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan banking sector to go Global: 2-day summit from Feb 2426 minutes ago