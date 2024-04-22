Open Menu

Romina Calls For Synergies, Inclusive Collaborations To Beat Plastic Pollution

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam,on the instruction of the Prime Minister to implement every conceivable measure to combat plastic pollution, said on Monday that it was imperative to ensure synergies and inclusive collaborations to safeguard the planet from the scourge of plastic.

As she chaired a meeting of the Ministry and its affiliated organizations to review the measures she had mandated for Earth Day, being observed worldwide and in Pakistan, a week-long series of activities are scheduled to commemorate the occasion under the theme "Planet versus Plastic”, a news release said.

She underscored the importance of coordinated efforts from citizens, organizations and government entities to come together in the fight against the planetary menace of plastic.

She instructed senior officers to conduct surprise visits to various public entertainment venues and report on the enforcement of measures against plastic use. Emphasizing the need for increased signage prohibiting plastic, she highlighted the importance of clear messaging to the public. Visitors to Margalla Trails and Islamabad Zoo will now be required to bring refillable bottles, over 12,000 cloth bags will be distributed to children to encourage their parents to avoid using polythene bags. The PM's coordinator has also directed the enhancement of public awareness campaigns on the threats of plastic pollution to the environment.

Following the PM's directive, the Environmental Protection Agency has begun manufacturing benches and planters from recycled single-use polythene bags, which will be placed within the ministry and expanded to public areas in the near future.

