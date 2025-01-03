Romina emphasizes collaborative efforts to tackle climate vulnerabilities in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Rumina Khurshid Alam has emphasized the critical role of partnerships in achieving Pakistan’s climate and development goals.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan (AKF-P) here Friday, she highlighted that such collaborations would significantly strengthen the government’s efforts to promote inclusive, climate-resilient socio-economic development in the country.

"The LoU represents a major step towards addressing climate vulnerabilities and fostering sustainable livelihoods for communities most impacted by climate change," Rumina stated.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC) and the Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan (AKF-P), formalized their collaboration through the signing of the LoU, which aims to enhance livelihood security and promote sustainable socio-economic development in Pakistan’s rural and coastal areas. This includes Sindh’s coastal regions, as well as the rural areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Letter of Understanding was signed by secretary ministry of climate change, Aisha Humera Moriani and CEO of AKF in Pakistan Akhtar Iqbal.

The event was attended by higher officials of the Ministry of Climate Change including Additional Secreary Zulfiqar yunus, Additional Secretary Hammad Shamimi, Sr. Joint Secreary Muhammad Farooq and Joint Secreary, Khalida Bashir.

Addressing the event, Ms. Alam emphasized that Pakistan is facing significant climate-related challenges, particularly in its vulnerable coastal and mountainous regions. "These areas are grappling with extreme weather events, glacial melting, sea-level rise, agricultural vulnerabilities, and water scarcity, all of which threaten the livelihoods of communities," she noted.

Acknowledging the urgent need for action, Ms. Alam explained that the Ministry of Climate Change recognized the importance of targeted interventions to mitigate these impacts and support the socio-economic development of these regions.

In response to these challenges, the Ministry has entered into this strategic partnership with the Aga Khan Foundation to enhance climate resilience and promote livelihood security in underserved rural areas, she said.

Addressing the event, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Aisha Humera Moriani said the Gilgit-Baltistan, the 'roof of the world,' is facing severe climate impacts, including glacial lake outbursts, flash floods, and landslides, all of which threaten livelihoods and disrupt vital infrastructure.

"Meanwhile, the coastal areas of Sindh are grappling with sea intrusion, high salinity, groundwater contamination, and loss of livelihoods due to the declining agriculture and fishing sectors. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is impacted by frequent floods, droughts, and landslides, with deforestation and soil erosion exacerbating the situation", the Secretary added and said the Ministry recognizes that the impacts of climate change in these regions are water-related and demand immediate action

Ms. Romina Alam said the partnership with Aga Khan Foundation will focus on implementing climate-smart solutions in agriculture, resource management, and infrastructure while fostering local involvement and sustainable practices. The Foundation and its sister organizations will play a pivotal role in enhancing community resilience through initiatives in clean energy, climate-smart agriculture, and environmental education. "Through this collaboration, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Aga Khan Foundation aim to improve livelihoods, protect ecosystems, and promote sustainable socio-economic development in these vulnerable regions. The partnership will also work to advance climate-related initiatives, enhance research, build capacity, and mobilize joint resources", she added.