Romina emphasizes urgency of integrating climate resilience into national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Wednesday highlighted the critical need to integrate climate resilience into national development.

Addressing the launch of Phase-III of the Climate Advocacy and Coordination Resilience Action (CACRA) Project, Romina emphasized empowering communities, mobilizing resources, and utilizing innovation to scale up climate action.

The CACRA Project Phase-III funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), is a critical initiative designed to enhance the climate resilience, particularly at the grassroots level in Pakistan.

Speaking at the event held at the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Romina stated, “Climate change is not just an environmental challenge—it is a challenge of survival, of justice, and of humanity itself. Together, we will rise to meet this challenge with the strength of our partnerships, the resilience of our people, and the unwavering commitment of our government. We will build a Pakistan that is not just prepared for the future, but is actively shaping it.”

The event was attended by representatives from the German Red Cross, environmentalists, academics, students, and volunteers, all gathered to discuss the ongoing efforts to address climate change and build resilience at the grassroots level.

Romina addressed the audience, saying, “Today, we stand at the intersection of crisis and opportunity. Climate change is no longer a distant threat—it is here, it is now, and it is defining the reality of millions across Pakistan. The floods that submerged one-third of our country in 2022, the intensifying heatwaves, the persistent droughts—these are not isolated disasters. They are warnings that demand urgent, unified, and unrelenting action.”

Despite the dire challenges posed by climate change, Romina pointed out the opportunity for transformation, explaining, “Within this challenge lies an opportunity—an opportunity to transform the way we prepare, adapt, and respond. It is this very mission that brings us together today for the launch of Phase-III of the CACRA Project.”

She praised the efforts of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), for being at the forefront of responding to disasters and crises, not only saving lives but restoring dignity, hope, and resilience.

“The strength of PRCS lies not just in its capacity to respond, but in its ability to empower communities, ensuring that those most vulnerable are not just beneficiaries of aid, but active agents of change,” she added.

Romina reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan's commitment to working alongside PRCS, recognizing the organization as a vital partner in combating climate change, enhancing disaster preparedness, and strengthening community resilience.

She also expressed appreciation for the German Red Cross, acknowledging its unwavering support and expertise in strengthening disaster risk reduction and climate resilience in Pakistan.

“Their support through the BMZ-funded CACRA Project has not only built climate resilience at the grassroots level but has also strengthened the institutional capacity of PRCS to respond to climate challenges,” she said.

With Pakistan ranked among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, Romina reiterated that vulnerability does not equal inevitability. “We refuse to be passive victims of the climate crisis. We need to equip our communities with the knowledge, tools, and technology that can mitigate risk, enhance preparedness, and ensure survival in the face of growing climate threats.”

She went on to highlight the significant achievements of the CACRA Project, noting that it has equipped communities with climate adaptation strategies, strengthened PRCS’s institutional capacity to respond to climate emergencies, and built local resilience through practical, research-backed interventions.

“However, we know this work is far from over. The stakes are higher. The urgency is greater. The need is now. Phase-III is not just another phase—it is a bold step forward,” she concluded. “This phase will expand community-driven and science-based solutions to climate resilience, strengthen policy frameworks to align with global best practices, and foster stronger public-private partnerships to ensure sustainability.”