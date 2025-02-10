Romina for enhanced regional collaboration in tackling climate-related challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, on Monday underscored the importance of regional collaboration in tackling climate-related challenges of disaster management and climate change adaptation.

Romina, as a chief guest, was addressing the inaugural ceremony of International Training Programme on 'Disaster Management and Climate Change Adaptation' held at the National Centre for Rural Development (NCRD).

The training programme was organised by Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD) and African-Asian Journal of Rural Development (AARDO).

Romina Khurshid Alam reiterated the importance of supporting member countries through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and fostering innovative solutions to promote sustainable development.

Moreover, she commended the efforts of NCRD for its contribution to the cause of rural development and poverty alleviation in Pakistan and other AARDO member countries through collaboration with AARDO.

Romina Khurshid hoped that the training programme would equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to implement effective disaster management and climate adaptation strategies in their respective countries.

Director General (DG) of NCRD, Israr Mohammad Khan, welcomed the delegates from AARDO member countries, delegates of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries and commended the efforts of AARDO officials, especially Dr Manoj Nardeosingh, Secretary General AARDO, for organising this event in Pakistan.

Israr Mohammad Khan highlighted how AARDO member countries, including Pakistan, were increasingly vulnerable to climate change impacts, underscoring the urgent need for robust disaster management strategies and collaborative adaptation measures to build resilience.

He also emphasised the importance of equipping stakeholders with knowledge and tools to effectively address the

challenges of disaster management and climate change adaptation.

Israr Khan expressed a strong presumption that the training workshop, complemented by in-house sessions and field visits, would provide profound insights to the participants and experts from the member countries.

He expressed gratitude to AARDO for its support and extended appreciation to the participants from member countries, hoping that they embark to deepen their understanding of disaster management and climate change adaptation.

International participants from 13 AARDO member countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Zambia, are attending this training program which will conclude on February 16.