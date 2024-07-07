Romina for launching TV channel to promote climate-resilient agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has unveiled plans to launch a dedicated tv channel tailored to support farmers in combating the impacts of climate change.

PM's aide in a statement on Sunday said the idea of this innovative channel aims to educate farmers on climate adaptation strategies, disaster management techniques, and sustainable practices to mitigate environmental degradation.

The Coordinator said the channel will leverage the services of Pakistan Television (PTV) to broadcast programs in six regional languages, ensuring that vulnerable communities receive timely information.

The programs will be telecast through local ptv stations at the provincial level, maximizing and localizing the coverage and reach, she added.

Romina Khurshid Alam also engaged with a private channel to amplify the voice of the Climate Ministry, promoting clean and green initiatives.

She emphasized the importance of media support in enhancing climate change coverage and rearranging journalism prioritise.

She noted the TV channel will provide farmers with timely information and guidance on adapting to climate-related challenges, including weather alerts to enable preemptive measures.

She said adding, the channel will also feature initiatives promoting women's income generation, gender empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

She said the government seeks to empower farmers with knowledge and tools to build resilience against climate change, leveraging the power of media.

She stated media teams from relevant climate change departments and TV initiatives will collaborate to strengthen our efforts protecting the socio-economic impacts of climate change on the farming community.

During different meetings convened in June over global heat waves and floods, the PM's aide directed relevant institutions to strengthen official media teams to keep vulnerable communities informed about climate change timely.

She said the goal is to sensitize the media to report on climate change before potential flash flooding and glacial lake outbursts in vulnerable regions.

Romina Khurshid Alam is optimistic that this TV channel initiative will be a groundbreaking step towards a more climate-resilient and sustainable agricultural sector in Pakistan.