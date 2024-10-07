Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister for Climate Change and Environment Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday said that she was striving to work together with all provinces to tackle the climate challenges, forests and wildlife in country.

She said that Federal government was also paying special attention on durable development of Balochistan.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting held on the occasion of a visit to the office of the Department of Forests and Wildlife in Quetta.

Secretary Forests and Wildlife Dostain Jamaldini, Chief Conservator North Muhammad Aslam, Chief Conservator Masroor Jamal Kakar, Chief Conservator Sharifuddin Baloch, Wildlife Project Director Niaz Muhammad Kakar, Forestry Project Director Imran Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, she said that there is a need to strengthen linkages at the federation and inter-provincial levels.

We should work on the best projects for the interest of our country and people, she said.

Romina Khursheed said that Balochistan has always been her priority since the Department of Climate Change has taken over the charge and the environment is working as a team.

She said that at the provincial level, the Department of Forests, Wildlife and Environment need to work under one roof so that coordination would be continued.

She said that Korean and other European countries are interested in investing in Pakistan adding that every country is willing to invest in the best projects, we should work on the best projects for the benefit of our country and people, which would have positive effects.

She said that every possible effort needs to be made to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Global Impact Study Center in Islamabad has been reactivated.

She said that various projects could be made successful only by involving local people as they have the best knowledge about their areas.

Balochistan is geographically different from other provinces, some areas are sandy, some are rocky and some are different in nature, she maintained.

Earlier, Secretary Forests and Wildlife Dostain Jamaldini briefed Rumina Khurshid Alam regarding Green Pakistan Program and other projects.

He said that at present, 41136 square kilometers in Pakistan, of which 50468 square kilometers of land is covered by forests which constitutes 1.58 percent of the total area.

Sulaiman Markhor, which is the most expensive in the world has been sold for 245,000 Dollars, work is required for projects in Balochistan, he said.

He also informed about the problems being faced in the province during briefing.

