Romina For Working Together With Provinces To Tackle Climate Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 11:16 PM
Coordinator to Prime Minister for Climate Change and Environment Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday said that she was striving to work together with all provinces to tackle the climate challenges, forests and wildlife in country
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister for Climate Change and Environment Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday said that she was striving to work together with all provinces to tackle the climate challenges, forests and wildlife in country.
She said that Federal government was also paying special attention on durable development of Balochistan.
She expressed these views while chairing a meeting held on the occasion of a visit to the office of the Department of Forests and Wildlife in Quetta.
Secretary Forests and Wildlife Dostain Jamaldini, Chief Conservator North Muhammad Aslam, Chief Conservator Masroor Jamal Kakar, Chief Conservator Sharifuddin Baloch, Wildlife Project Director Niaz Muhammad Kakar, Forestry Project Director Imran Khan and others were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the meeting, she said that there is a need to strengthen linkages at the federation and inter-provincial levels.
We should work on the best projects for the interest of our country and people, she said.
Romina Khursheed said that Balochistan has always been her priority since the Department of Climate Change has taken over the charge and the environment is working as a team.
She said that at the provincial level, the Department of Forests, Wildlife and Environment need to work under one roof so that coordination would be continued.
She said that Korean and other European countries are interested in investing in Pakistan adding that every country is willing to invest in the best projects, we should work on the best projects for the benefit of our country and people, which would have positive effects.
She said that every possible effort needs to be made to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Global Impact Study Center in Islamabad has been reactivated.
She said that various projects could be made successful only by involving local people as they have the best knowledge about their areas.
Balochistan is geographically different from other provinces, some areas are sandy, some are rocky and some are different in nature, she maintained.
Earlier, Secretary Forests and Wildlife Dostain Jamaldini briefed Rumina Khurshid Alam regarding Green Pakistan Program and other projects.
He said that at present, 41136 square kilometers in Pakistan, of which 50468 square kilometers of land is covered by forests which constitutes 1.58 percent of the total area.
Sulaiman Markhor, which is the most expensive in the world has been sold for 245,000 Dollars, work is required for projects in Balochistan, he said.
He also informed about the problems being faced in the province during briefing.
APP/umr/arb
Recent Stories
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Min ..
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 8
UN slams terror attack near Karachi airport, killing two Chinese natinals
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders
DC revises price list of essential commodities
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient ..
AJK Govt launches 3Bln rupee of housing project for Kashmiri migrant families
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool46 seconds ago
-
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens48 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah54 seconds ago
-
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Minister3 minutes ago
-
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 83 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders29 minutes ago
-
DC revises price list of essential commodities29 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient infrastructure29 minutes ago
-
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held40 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur53 minutes ago
-
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP53 minutes ago