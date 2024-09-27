Romina Khursheed for promoting hygiene practices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI/LASBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khursheed Alam, underscoring the importance of hygiene for living a healthy life, on Friday, urged the female students to spread the message of health and hygiene among their communities.

She was addressing a ceremony held at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Uthal town of District Lasbela Balochistan on conclusion of Health and Hygiene training under “She Power” project. She, at the occasion, also distributed health and hygiene kits among the students.

Romina Khursheed, addressing the ceremony, said that the role of women is equally important in our society. She expressed pleasure on being among the daughters of Balochistan and said that she would continue visiting them.

She underscored the importance of hygiene practices for healthy life and urged that safety and precautionary measures should be practiced in day-to-day life as done during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

She appealed the daughters of Balochistan to spread the message of health and hygiene among their communities as special messengers being the literate and aware members of the society.

The Hygiene kits consisting essential hygiene products were provided under the "She Power" project launched by the Embassy of Peoples Republic of China as a health sector initiative with objectives of improving the health and well-being of young girls.

The She Power project is aimed at promoting use of hygiene products and foster health awareness as well as addressing the critical health related requirements of girls in the Balochistan and 20,000 health and hygiene kits would be distributed among the female students across the region under the initiative.

Senator Samina Zehri, CEO Asian Synergy Neelam Hamid, and officials of revenue, health and education departments attended the ceremony.