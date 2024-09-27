Romina Khursheed For Promoting Hygiene Practices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM
KARACHI/LASBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khursheed Alam, underscoring the importance of hygiene for living a healthy life, on Friday, urged the female students to spread the message of health and hygiene among their communities.
She was addressing a ceremony held at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Uthal town of District Lasbela Balochistan on conclusion of Health and Hygiene training under “She Power” project. She, at the occasion, also distributed health and hygiene kits among the students.
Romina Khursheed, addressing the ceremony, said that the role of women is equally important in our society. She expressed pleasure on being among the daughters of Balochistan and said that she would continue visiting them.
She underscored the importance of hygiene practices for healthy life and urged that safety and precautionary measures should be practiced in day-to-day life as done during the COVID-19 pandemic period.
She appealed the daughters of Balochistan to spread the message of health and hygiene among their communities as special messengers being the literate and aware members of the society.
The Hygiene kits consisting essential hygiene products were provided under the "She Power" project launched by the Embassy of Peoples Republic of China as a health sector initiative with objectives of improving the health and well-being of young girls.
The She Power project is aimed at promoting use of hygiene products and foster health awareness as well as addressing the critical health related requirements of girls in the Balochistan and 20,000 health and hygiene kits would be distributed among the female students across the region under the initiative.
Senator Samina Zehri, CEO Asian Synergy Neelam Hamid, and officials of revenue, health and education departments attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani highlights vital role of textile sector in national economy2 minutes ago
-
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis10 minutes ago
-
PM UNGA address reflects sentiments of Pakistanis, Kashmiris, Palestinians: Experts32 minutes ago
-
3-Day event on entrepreneurship kicks off at Mehran University32 minutes ago
-
Free press essential for strengthening of democracy in any country: Amin Gandapur52 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Tourism Day52 minutes ago
-
Chairman HEC stresses measures for continuous sustainable development of higher education sector1 hour ago
-
ECP prays for stay order against reserved seats judgment1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt takes positive steps for protection of older people's rights1 hour ago
-
LHC orders release of 4 illegally detained individuals1 hour ago
-
Khurram lauds PM for boldly highlighting plight of Palestinians & Kashmiris1 hour ago
-
Minister Muqam welcomes PM's address at UNGA1 hour ago