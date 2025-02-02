Romina Khurshid Highlights Wetlands' Role In Biodiversity, Climate Mitigation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has called for urgent action to safeguard the world’s wetlands, emphasizing their significant role in environmental preservation, biodiversity, and combating impacts of climate change.
In her message on World Wetland Day being observed under the theme "protecting wetlands for our common future", Romina Khurshid highlighted the indispensable role wetlands play in ensuring environmental sustainability, supporting biodiversity, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.
She called for strengthened global and national efforts to safeguard these vital ecosystems.
The United Nations has designated February 2 as World Wetland Day to commemorate the adoption of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 1971.
As part of Pakistan’s commitment to the Ramsar Convention, the country has designated 19 wetlands of international importance, including the famous Keenjhar Lake, Rann of Kutch, and the Haleji Lake, which support a wide variety of wildlife, especially for around 2 million migratory birds from countries in Central Asia, Siberia, and northern parts of Europe.
PM's aide stated that although the country contributes only 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, has been ranked as the 5th most climate-vulnerable nation. This stark disparity highlights the country's heightened risk to the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather events, floods, droughts, and rising temperatures, which pose significant threats to its population, economy, and place additional pressure on its wetland resources.
She stated that climate change has exacerbated the challenges faced by wetlands in Pakistan.
Rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and increasing sea levels are causing wetlands to shrink disrupting the delicate balance of these ecosystems.
She emphasized that wetlands act as natural buffers against floods and function as carbon sinks, absorbing significant amounts of carbon dioxide which helps mitigating the effects of global warming.
Romina Khurshid Alam reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting these vital ecosystems by strengthening environmental policies, promoting sustainable water management, and working closely with local communities to ensure that wetlands are preserved for future generations.
“Pakistan has shown resilience in the face of climate change, and our government is continuously taking steps to address environmental degradation. Wetlands, especially in regions like the Indus Delta, play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance and supporting livelihoods,” she said.
To enhance awareness about the importance of wetlands, Alam called on all segments of society including government, private, civil society, and individuals to engage actively in conservation green initiatives. This involves reducing pollution, expanding green spaces, and educating local communities about the benefits of preserving healthy wetland ecosystems.
“As we observe World Wetland Day, it is essential that we commit taking action not just today but every day to safeguard the wetlands and the countless species that depend on them,” she noted. “By collaborating, we can preserve these precious resources and build a sustainable future of environment”.
Recent Stories
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina Khurshid highlights wetlands' role in biodiversity, climate mitigation22 seconds ago
-
CIS bridges healthcare gap with telemedicine in rural Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Kundi visits US to attend International Religious Freedom Conference11 minutes ago
-
Saddar Baroni police arrest two firecracker dealers20 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui slams PTI negotiations as 'farcical' bid to shield leaders20 minutes ago
-
Four meters disconnected over violations30 minutes ago
-
RESOLVE, UCP collaborate to advance space technology in Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference to address Neglected Tropical Diseases to be held in February50 minutes ago
-
60 farmers declares successful for tube well solarization project1 hour ago
-
Govt envisions transformation of public institutions by integrating modern technology1 hour ago
-
One killed in car motorcycle collision1 hour ago
-
DIG for ensuring security arrangements regarding anti-polio drive1 hour ago