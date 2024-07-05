Open Menu

Romina Khurshid Meets DPM Dar; Discusses Upcoming COP29 Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Romina Khurshid meets DPM Dar; discusses upcoming COP29 summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam on Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

In the meeting, she briefed him about the efforts made to mitigate the threat of climate change in the country, and sought support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the upcoming COP29 to be held in Baku this year.

The deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed full support to Ministry of Climate Change during the COP29 process.

