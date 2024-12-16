Romina Khurshid pays tribute to victims of APS tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, on the somber occasion of the 10th anniversary of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar attack, issued a heartfelt message on Monday remembering the sacrifices of innocent lives lost on December 16, 2014.

"December 16 marks a dark chapter in our history," said Alam, emphasizing that the APS tragedy unified the nation against terrorism.

She expressed profound grief over the horrific attack, stating that the sacrifices of the children and teachers who fell victim to the brutality will forever remain etched in the nation's memory.

"By targeting innocent children, the terrorists brought shame upon humanity," she remarked.

Alam reiterated the nation's resolve to eliminate terrorism and build a peaceful Pakistan, underscoring that the day strengthens the collective determination to root out violence and safeguard the future of coming generations.

The advisor paid homage to the martyrs and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, ensuring that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.