Romina Lauds Acumen Climate Action Fund To Transform Agriculture
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khursheed Alam lauded the Acumen Climate Action Fund for Pakistan as a significant milestone in enhancing the country's agricultural resilience.
She made these remarks at the event "Acumen's Climate Action Fund for Pakistan," held at the Pakistan Pavilion during the COP29 summit in Baku on Thursday.
She explained that the fund focuses on providing patient capital to agri-businesses, especially smallholder farmers who make up 90% of Pakistan’s agricultural workforce.
Given Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change—expected to reduce agricultural productivity by 8-10% by 2040—this initiative is critical to ensuring food security and promoting sustainable farming practices in the face of growing climate challenges, she stated.
Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the urgent need for innovative climate adaptation solutions to support communities most affected by climate change, who contribute the least to global emissions.
Highlighting Pakistan's achievements, the Finance Minister noted the creation of the country's first fund dedicated to agriculture, with a particular focus on climate resilience.
Aurangzeb said, "The Acumen Climate Action for Pakistan (ACAP) Fund will be the country’s first climate-focused private sector fund."
He highlighted that the fund will target businesses that enhance climate resilience in agriculture, particularly benefiting small farmers and impacting up to 13.1 million farmer lives. The Green Climate Fund is marking the largest private sector commitment for Pakistan to date.
The Finance Minister further noted that the ACAP Fund will create a transformative climate impact in Pakistan, leveraging private capital from top-tier investors and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to strengthen local businesses.
"ACAP is not only Pakistan’s first single-country fund but also one of the world’s first funds focused on climate adaptation. It has established strong ties with leading investors to bring powerful voices to the table," he concluded.
Representatives from Acumen, the Green Climate Fund, and USAID also spoke at the event.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan , North Macedonia strengthen ties as interior ministers meet to discuss issues37 seconds ago
-
Kashmiri folk tunes and heritage enliven Lok Mela 202444 seconds ago
-
Jamrud police seize 9 Kg Hashish, two arrested11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 49th WPV1 case11 minutes ago
-
Driving licence counter for minority community11 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha host second International Watercolor Exhibition11 minutes ago
-
General Hospital, Getz Pharma organize medical camp at PPC11 minutes ago
-
Two died, one injured in an accident on motorway20 minutes ago
-
22 dead, 1,307 injured in Punjab road accidents20 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler sentenced 9 years’ imprisonment21 minutes ago
-
Government committed to protect minorities rights: Governor Kundi21 minutes ago
-
Second International Conference on Sustainable Business begins21 minutes ago