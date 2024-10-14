Romina Lauds US$10 Million Boost To Pakistan's Climate Fight
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The US$10 million climate funding Pakistan secured just recently from ICIMOD would give much needed boost to an ongoing national effort aimed at addressing climate change impacts on communities and environment.
Romina Khursheed Alam, the Coordinator to PM on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination said in a statement on Monday that the funding was approved by the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) at its Adaptation Fund board to help Pakistan counter climate challenges.
Romina termed it as an achievement of the Federal government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and added that it reflected government's unwavering commitment to tackling the escalating threats posed by climate change and ensuring the nation's resilience against climate-related disasters.
ICIMOD was an intergovernmental institution leading the global effort to protect Hindu Kash Himalaya (HKH) which it described as the pulse of the planet, and it's people, resources and culture that define it.
Romina Khurshid Alam said: "We’re delighted to see this project get the go-ahead, which aligns perfectly with the Pakistan government’s priority to address climate challenges and strengthen resilience in the face of increasing climate-related disasters.
"
The federal government's tireless efforts in securing international support for climate initiatives reflect its forward-thinking policies and dedication to protecting both the environment and the future of Pakistan. This $10 million fund was a testament to the global recognition of Pakistan's strategic climate vision and the government's effective leadership in spearheading projects that will fortify the nation against environmental challenges.
The funding would be utilized in executing "Sustainable Actions for Ecosystems Restoration in Pakistan" (SAFER) initiative, in next three and half years by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MOCCEC) in partnership with ICIMOD. It will focus on climate-resilient infrastructure and water resource management in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. It is aligned with Pakistan’s National Adaptation Plan and the Living Indus Initiative, targeting nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approaches to protect natural resources and the people, she said.
