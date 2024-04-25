Romina Meets ADB Climate Specialist Nathan Rive
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 06:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister's coordinator on climate change and environmental coordination here on Thursday held a meeting with Asian Development Bank Mission led by senior climate change specialist Nathan A Rive .
Both sides discussed strengthening of climate finance wing of the ministry by ironing out overlapping and setting up resources for the said wing, a news release said.
It was agreed that the Asian Development Bank would provide technical assistance and trainings by the climate financing experts.
It was also decided to ensure close collaboration and joint meeting of the Asian Development Bank, The World Bank and FCDO to cope with challenges of climate crisis from technical perspectives.
Romina also expressed her serious intention for establishing Asian countries consortium and setting up a dashboard where the data of all climate related issues would be accessible by all the regional countries.
The ADB mission applauded the vision and interest of the PM's coordinator to fight against climate disaster adding that they were very confident to achieve all the targets under the dynamic leadership and serious commitment of him.
The coordinator assured the fullest support of the ministry in all ways to Asian Development Bank mission adding that no bureaucratic hurdle would be tolerated.
