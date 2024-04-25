Open Menu

Romina Meets ADB Climate Specialist Nathan Rive

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Romina meets ADB Climate specialist Nathan Rive

Prime Minister's coordinator on climate change and environmental coordination here on Thursday held a meeting with Asian Development Bank Mission led by senior climate change specialist Nathan A Rive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister's coordinator on climate change and environmental coordination here on Thursday held a meeting with Asian Development Bank Mission led by senior climate change specialist Nathan A Rive .

Both sides discussed strengthening of climate finance wing of the ministry by ironing out overlapping and setting up resources for the said wing, a news release said.

It was agreed that the Asian Development Bank would provide technical assistance and trainings by the climate financing experts.

It was also decided to ensure close collaboration and joint meeting of the Asian Development Bank, The World Bank and FCDO to cope with challenges of climate crisis from technical perspectives.

Romina also expressed her serious intention for establishing Asian countries consortium and setting up a dashboard where the data of all climate related issues would be accessible by all the regional countries.

The ADB mission applauded the vision and interest of the PM's coordinator to fight against climate disaster adding that they were very confident to achieve all the targets under the dynamic leadership and serious commitment of him.

The coordinator assured the fullest support of the ministry in all ways to Asian Development Bank mission adding that no bureaucratic hurdle would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Bank Asian Development Bank All From Asia

Recent Stories

One woman died after speedy bus overturned

One woman died after speedy bus overturned

2 minutes ago
 155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Af ..

155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa

2 minutes ago
 Parliament committed to resolve public issues on p ..

Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa

2 minutes ago
 Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated ..

Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,000

3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,000

35 seconds ago
 Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Am ..

Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

18 minutes ago
Special education dept submits project for opening ..

Special education dept submits project for opening Autism School in Lahore

37 seconds ago
 Macron warns 'mortal' Europe needs stronger defenc ..

Macron warns 'mortal' Europe needs stronger defence

38 seconds ago
 Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffi ..

Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike

40 seconds ago
 SECP proposes amendments to General Takaful Accoun ..

SECP proposes amendments to General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 2019

41 seconds ago
 PM visits martyred Customs official's residence in ..

PM visits martyred Customs official's residence in Abbottabad

25 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Special envoy urges Lahore's traders fra ..

Ethiopian Special envoy urges Lahore's traders fraternity to join trade delegati ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan