Romina seeks Germany’s technical support to advance Pakistan’s climate action plans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khursid Alam has sought technical support of Germony in developing Pakistan's climate action plans and accelerating the transition to clean energy sources.

Talking to a 3-member delegation from Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), led by Ms. Christiane Amari, Ms. Romina underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation on climate change and sustainable development.

The discussions centered on ongoing and future initiatives aimed at environmental protection, climate adaptation, and mitigation efforts, with a special focus on finding innovative solutions to combat the adverse impacts of climate change in Pakistan. The country has been severely affected by floods, droughts, and other climate-related challenges in recent years.

PM's aide highlighted the significance of international collaboration in addressing climate change, particularly for countries like Pakistan, which face unique vulnerabilities due to their geographical and socio-economic factors. She reaffirmed the Pakistani government's commitment to tackling these challenges through the implementation of the National Climate Change Policy and the Pakistan Climate Change Act. Pakistan is also focused on meeting its climate goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Ms. Amari assured supporting Pakistan in its climate objectives, commending the country’s proactive approach to environmental protection. She emphasized the crucial role of cooperation between the two nations to address the growing climate crisis and advocated for the exchange of knowledge, technology, and financial resources.

“Integrating climate change adaptation into national development policies is paramount,” Ms. Amari said. “We must ensure that the transition to a green economy is inclusive and resilient.

”

Romina Khursid also emphasized the need for increased financing and capacity-building support for local communities, who are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The discussion also touched on potential new partnerships in areas such as water management, clean energy, carbon reduction, protection of melting glaciers, and global climate risk financing.

Both parties expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts to meet global climate targets, while simultaneously improving the livelihoods of those most affected by climate change. They committed to continuing to explore additional avenues of support to enhance Pakistan's climate resilience and sustainability.

The Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Climate Change, Ahmed Atteeq Anwar also joined the meeting and highlighted the importance of educating and engaging the younger generation in climate awareness. He suggested that schools integrate climate change topics into their curricula and encouraged activities such as tree planting and community cleanups to foster environmental responsibility.

"Media and social platforms have a crucial role to play in spreading awareness and inspiring youth to take climate action," Anwar added. "Empowering children with knowledge ensures a more sustainable future."

Aisha Humera Moriani, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, discussed the investment potential within Pakistan’s energy sector, particularly in green skills. She highlighted the significant role German private companies could play in advancing climate adaptation, food security, and nature-based solutions in industries such as cement and construction.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their commitment to continuing the dialogue and collaboration to enhance Pakistan’s climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and sustainable development efforts.