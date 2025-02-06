Romina Seeks Germany’s Technical Support To Advance Pakistan’s Climate Action Plans
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khursid Alam has sought technical support of Germony in developing Pakistan's climate action plans and accelerating the transition to clean energy sources.
Talking to a 3-member delegation from Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), led by Ms. Christiane Amari, Ms. Romina underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation on climate change and sustainable development.
The discussions centered on ongoing and future initiatives aimed at environmental protection, climate adaptation, and mitigation efforts, with a special focus on finding innovative solutions to combat the adverse impacts of climate change in Pakistan. The country has been severely affected by floods, droughts, and other climate-related challenges in recent years.
PM's aide highlighted the significance of international collaboration in addressing climate change, particularly for countries like Pakistan, which face unique vulnerabilities due to their geographical and socio-economic factors. She reaffirmed the Pakistani government's commitment to tackling these challenges through the implementation of the National Climate Change Policy and the Pakistan Climate Change Act. Pakistan is also focused on meeting its climate goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.
Ms. Amari assured supporting Pakistan in its climate objectives, commending the country’s proactive approach to environmental protection. She emphasized the crucial role of cooperation between the two nations to address the growing climate crisis and advocated for the exchange of knowledge, technology, and financial resources.
“Integrating climate change adaptation into national development policies is paramount,” Ms. Amari said. “We must ensure that the transition to a green economy is inclusive and resilient.
”
Romina Khursid also emphasized the need for increased financing and capacity-building support for local communities, who are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The discussion also touched on potential new partnerships in areas such as water management, clean energy, carbon reduction, protection of melting glaciers, and global climate risk financing.
Both parties expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts to meet global climate targets, while simultaneously improving the livelihoods of those most affected by climate change. They committed to continuing to explore additional avenues of support to enhance Pakistan's climate resilience and sustainability.
The Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Climate Change, Ahmed Atteeq Anwar also joined the meeting and highlighted the importance of educating and engaging the younger generation in climate awareness. He suggested that schools integrate climate change topics into their curricula and encouraged activities such as tree planting and community cleanups to foster environmental responsibility.
"Media and social platforms have a crucial role to play in spreading awareness and inspiring youth to take climate action," Anwar added. "Empowering children with knowledge ensures a more sustainable future."
Aisha Humera Moriani, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, discussed the investment potential within Pakistan’s energy sector, particularly in green skills. She highlighted the significant role German private companies could play in advancing climate adaptation, food security, and nature-based solutions in industries such as cement and construction.
The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their commitment to continuing the dialogue and collaboration to enhance Pakistan’s climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and sustainable development efforts.
Recent Stories
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Türkiye discuss IT, 5G, AI collaboration8 minutes ago
-
Meeting finalizes strategy to effectively implement spring plantation drive8 minutes ago
-
Romina seeks Germany’s technical support to advance Pakistan’s climate action plans8 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Defence Force Maldives discuss bilateral collaboration, regional secu ..8 minutes ago
-
Prayer ceremony held to honor Kashmiri martyrs18 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan invites British businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan18 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process18 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 293 professional beggars28 minutes ago
-
ARI calls for nationwide districts level smoking cessation services28 minutes ago
-
Efforts to provide quality healthcare facilities28 minutes ago
-
12 held over electricity theft38 minutes ago
-
Two drug-traffickers arrested, 13.5-kg hashish recovered48 minutes ago