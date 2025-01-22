Romina urges Lahore Qalandars to promote climate awareness during PSL season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has called on the Lahore Qalandars to leverage the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season to promote climate awareness and encourage sustainable living.

During a meeting with the CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Rana Atif who called on her on Wednesday, Alam emphasized the importance of using PSL’s peak visibility to highlight the critical need for climate action. She remarked that the collaboration will provide a significant opportunity to reach a broad audience and engage youth on the pressing challenges of climate change.

"The role of influential platforms like Lahore Qalandars is crucial in creating public awareness about the climate crisis," said Ms. Romina. "This partnership is a step toward involving the youth and sports enthusiasts in building a sustainable future for Pakistan."

The Lahore Qalandars, one of the flagship franchises of the PSL, are stepping forward to utilize their widespread fan base and powerful platform to educate and inspire the younger generation on climate-related issues. The team’s social media platforms will be key in spreading compelling content, including videos, infographics, and messages from players, to engage the public on sustainable practices.

Ms. Romina emphasized the potential of sports as a powerful tool for driving change and promoting sustainability in Pakistan.

She believes that sports, with their widespread appeal and ability to unite people, can play a pivotal role in raising awareness about environmental issues.

"Through sports events and initiatives, players and organizations can inspire action towards greener practices and environmental consciousness. By leveraging the influence of sports, individuals and communities can be encouarged to adopt more sustainable lifestyles, contributing to a more eco-friendly and resilient Pakistan in the face of climate challenges", she stated

Ms. Romina also suggested organizing on-ground activities such as school visits, fan meet-ups, and climate-themed events to directly engage fans and encourage climate-friendly actions. In addition, Lahore Qalandars’ players will actively participate in special programs to discuss the significance of climate action and offer practical tips on adopting sustainable practices.

Rana Atif, CEO of Lahore Qalandars expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “We believe sports can be a powerful medium to inspire change. Through this collaboration, we hope to contribute to a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.”

This groundbreaking partnership will roll out during the upcoming PSL season, with innovative content and impactful campaigns aimed at engaging the youth and raising awareness on the urgent need to address climate challenges.