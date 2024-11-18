Open Menu

Romina Urges Nations To Prioritise Investment In Greening Education To Boost Climate Action

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Romina urges nations to prioritise investment in greening education to boost climate action

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam emphasised that transforming educational systems to empower students and inspire communities to take meaningful actions for a greener and more sustainable world is crucial for building climate-resilient societies.

"Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development and climate action for resilient and environmentally-sustainable society," said the PM’s climate aide while addressing as a keynote speaker here on Monday at a high-level event ‘Acting on Commitments – Ministerial Discussion on Green Education and Planning for the Future’, organsied by Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in collaboration with Cambridge University on the sidelines of COP29 global Climate Summit.

"By greening our education systems, we are equipping the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to address climate change and build a resilient future", she said.

She said that as a nation highly vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan recognises the transformative power of education in addressing climate challenges. Our commitment to greening education stems from the belief that equipping our youth with climate knowledge is fundamental to achieving long-term resilience and sustainability.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts regarding mainstreaming climate education into the national education system, the PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alsm said, that significant progress has been made by the present government by integrating climate education into national national curricula.

"From Primary to university levels, we have developed educational modules tailored to build climate awareness.

These modules emphasize the science of climate change, its impacts, and actionable solutions, ensuring that students grow up with a sense of responsibility toward the environment. These efforts also extend to training teachers as key change agents in this mission", she noted.

Besides, teachers across Pakistan are being equipped with the skills and tools to deliver climate education effectively, Romina Khurshid Alam said and added, community-based programmes have been introduced to create broader awareness and engage parents, caregivers and local leaders in the process of greening education.

She also highlighted that to ensure accessibility and inclusivity, the country has also embraced innovative approaches such as digital learning platforms and partnerships with local and international organizations. These initiatives make climate education available even in remote areas, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship among all demographics, Romina Khurshid Alam added.

“Pakistan’s efforts are enriched through collaboration with global institutions like ICESCO and Cambridge University. Such partnerships have facilitated knowledge exchange, provided technical expertise, and enabled us to adopt best practices in climate-focused education and planning,” PM’s climate aide remarked.

She stressed that all nations and institutions need to prioritise investment in greening education.

“Together, we can ensure that the leaders of tomorrow are prepared to tackle the challenges of climate change with innovation, compassion, and resilience. Pakistan remains committed to this shared vision and stands ready to collaborate further,” the PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Exchange Education Progress Cambridge Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

2 hours ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

3 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

4 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

4 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

4 hours ago
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

5 hours ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

6 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

6 hours ago
 Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan