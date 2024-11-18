Romina urges nations to prioritise investment in greening education to boost climate action

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam emphasised that transforming educational systems to empower students and inspire communities to take meaningful actions for a greener and more sustainable world is crucial for building climate-resilient societies.

"Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development and climate action for resilient and environmentally-sustainable society," said the PM’s climate aide while addressing as a keynote speaker here on Monday at a high-level event ‘Acting on Commitments – Ministerial Discussion on Green Education and Planning for the Future’, organsied by Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in collaboration with Cambridge University on the sidelines of COP29 global Climate Summit.

"By greening our education systems, we are equipping the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to address climate change and build a resilient future", she said.

She said that as a nation highly vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan recognises the transformative power of education in addressing climate challenges. Our commitment to greening education stems from the belief that equipping our youth with climate knowledge is fundamental to achieving long-term resilience and sustainability.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts regarding mainstreaming climate education into the national education system, the PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alsm said, that significant progress has been made by the present government by integrating climate education into national national curricula.

"From Primary to university levels, we have developed educational modules tailored to build climate awareness.

These modules emphasize the science of climate change, its impacts, and actionable solutions, ensuring that students grow up with a sense of responsibility toward the environment. These efforts also extend to training teachers as key change agents in this mission", she noted.

Besides, teachers across Pakistan are being equipped with the skills and tools to deliver climate education effectively, Romina Khurshid Alam said and added, community-based programmes have been introduced to create broader awareness and engage parents, caregivers and local leaders in the process of greening education.

She also highlighted that to ensure accessibility and inclusivity, the country has also embraced innovative approaches such as digital learning platforms and partnerships with local and international organizations. These initiatives make climate education available even in remote areas, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship among all demographics, Romina Khurshid Alam added.

“Pakistan’s efforts are enriched through collaboration with global institutions like ICESCO and Cambridge University. Such partnerships have facilitated knowledge exchange, provided technical expertise, and enabled us to adopt best practices in climate-focused education and planning,” PM’s climate aide remarked.

She stressed that all nations and institutions need to prioritise investment in greening education.

“Together, we can ensure that the leaders of tomorrow are prepared to tackle the challenges of climate change with innovation, compassion, and resilience. Pakistan remains committed to this shared vision and stands ready to collaborate further,” the PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid said.