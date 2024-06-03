Romina urges young women journalists to work on climate change

Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam in her address at the training workshop for young journalists on Monday urged the young women journalists to work on climate change which was an existential threat to human security and the mother earth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam in her address at the training workshop for young journalists on Monday urged the young women journalists to work on climate change which was an existential threat to human security and the mother earth.

She was addressing the training workshop of young journalists organized by Women Media Center here.

Romina said responsible reporting was very important in the media as distinction between information and disinformation was very crucial in the prevailing age of information boom propagated by the social media.

She commended that the Women Media Center was performing its duties efficiently since 2005.

"Climate change is a huge subject but rarely discussed on talk shows. Climate change and global warming know no borders. I will ask young women journalists to work on climate change," Romina Khurshid Alam said.

She added that women had done a great job in the field of journalism, and they should strive to project a positive image of the country, whereas such workshops, especially on climate change, should be conducted more frequently.

Romina Khurshid said a small piece of news could destroy or make a life, adding, "So the duty should be rendered responsibly."