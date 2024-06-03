Open Menu

Romina Urges Young Women Journalists To Work On Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Romina urges young women journalists to work on climate change

Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam in her address at the training workshop for young journalists on Monday urged the young women journalists to work on climate change which was an existential threat to human security and the mother earth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam in her address at the training workshop for young journalists on Monday urged the young women journalists to work on climate change which was an existential threat to human security and the mother earth.

She was addressing the training workshop of young journalists organized by Women Media Center here.

Romina said responsible reporting was very important in the media as distinction between information and disinformation was very crucial in the prevailing age of information boom propagated by the social media.

She commended that the Women Media Center was performing its duties efficiently since 2005.

"Climate change is a huge subject but rarely discussed on talk shows. Climate change and global warming know no borders. I will ask young women journalists to work on climate change," Romina Khurshid Alam said.

She added that women had done a great job in the field of journalism, and they should strive to project a positive image of the country, whereas such workshops, especially on climate change, should be conducted more frequently.

Romina Khurshid said a small piece of news could destroy or make a life, adding, "So the duty should be rendered responsibly."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Social Media Job Young Women Media

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test

9 minutes ago
 Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, ..

Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..

8 minutes ago
 06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

9 minutes ago
 Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in ..

Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp

9 minutes ago
 Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

13 minutes ago
 Green Journalist Awards recognition to media servi ..

Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..

13 minutes ago
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah ..

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..

13 minutes ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after histori ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback

18 minutes ago
 Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli c ..

Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict

18 minutes ago
 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls o ..

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

8 minutes ago
 KMC General meeting on June 10

KMC General meeting on June 10

18 minutes ago
 Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 mont ..

Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan