UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ronaldo To Take Rest And Chiellini To Return For Match Against Brescia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:00 PM

Ronaldo to take rest and Chiellini to return for match against Brescia

MILAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Juventus will rest Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday´s Serie A game against Brescia but defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to return after a long injury layoff.Ronaldo, 35, has scored in ten consecutive Serie A games, but coach Maurizio Sarri has opted to rest the forward with Juventus playing Lyon in the Champions League last 16 on February 26.

Captain Chiellini is set to return after rupturing cruciate ligaments in the right knee at the end of August.The 35-year-old has been training again with the eight-time reigning champions and was on Saturday named in the squad to play Brescia in Turin.His presence should provide a boost for Juventus who have lost top spot in Serie A to Inter Milan on goal difference and suffered two defeats in their last three games.Chiellini scored the first goal of the Serie A season against Parma before picking up a knee injury in training.

Related Topics

Lyon Parma Turin February August Top Coach Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

1 hour ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

1 hour ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAEâ€™s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.