Roof Collapse At Afghan Camp In Karachi Leaves Six Dead, 4 Hurt

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Roof collapse at Afghan camp in Karachi leaves six dead, 4 hurt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) At least six people, including women and children, lost their lives in a tragic incident when the roof of their house collapsed in an Afghan camp on the outskirts of Karachi in the early hours of Sunday.

According to details, Police sources reported that the tragic incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area, private news channels reported.

According to police, the roof collapse also left four people injured, while the affected family, originally from Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine its cause.

Rescue sources shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

