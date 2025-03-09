Roof Collapse At Afghan Camp In Karachi Leaves Six Dead, 4 Hurt
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) At least six people, including women and children, lost their lives in a tragic incident when the roof of their house collapsed in an Afghan camp on the outskirts of Karachi in the early hours of Sunday.
According to details, Police sources reported that the tragic incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area, private news channels reported.
According to police, the roof collapse also left four people injured, while the affected family, originally from Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine its cause.
Rescue sources shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister emphasizes national unity as key to prosperity2 minutes ago
-
Ramazan continues to bring hustle & bustle to streets, markets across country: report2 minutes ago
-
Motorway police seize fake currency near M1, four arrested2 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse at Afghan camp in Karachi leaves six dead, 4 hurt2 minutes ago
-
Health experts advise caution in Ramzan diet to ensure well-being22 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri women bear brunt of unresolved Kashmir dispute: APHC2 hours ago
-
Brother of former senator Mushtaq Ahmed killed in firing incident2 hours ago
-
DPM meets Palestine's PM11 hours ago
-
20 Students shine at 'Jashan-e-Steam Punjab 2025', receive laptops for excellence in STEAM fields11 hours ago
-
Police crackdown on gambling, 11 arrested in raids on two dens in Hazro12 hours ago
-
3 arrested for brutal murder of colleague at stone crusher plant12 hours ago
-
Country observes Int'l Women's Day, paying tribute to exceptional Women12 hours ago