Roof Collapse Claims 10 Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Roof collapse claims 10 lives

LOWER KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Atleast ten members of a family died and the other three got injured when roof of a house collapsed after catching fire in Saree Pattan area here on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies of ten members of a family from the rubble of the house, while the other three members who got injured in the incident were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

The teams of 1122 Upper Kohistan and Shangla also assisted in this rescue operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

