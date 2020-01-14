Roof collapse claims 3 lives in Haripur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Three members of a family including a minor were killed when roof of their house caved in during wee hours on Tuesday in Haripur.

According to rescue officials the-ill fatted incident occurred when the victims were asleep as the dilapidated roof collapsed and killed the family, a private news channel reported.

Locals of the area said the deceased family had requested their landlord umpteen times to fix the roof but he did not listen.

Rescue workers retrieved bodies from the rubble of the collapsed house and shifted them to a nearby hospital for the postmortem.

Police had registered a first information report against the landlord, they said.