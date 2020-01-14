UrduPoint.com
Roof Collapse Claims 3 Lives In Nankana Sahib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

Roof collapse claims 3 lives in Nankana Sahib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Three members of a family were killed after the roof of a house collapsed due to rain at Khokran village of Nankana Sahib on wee hours of Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, rescue teams reached at the side and pulled out three bodies under the debris and shifted to nearby hospital.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the roof collapsed because of heavy rains as their house was under construction, a private news channel reported.

