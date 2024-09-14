Open Menu

Roof Collapse Claims 5 Lives In Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Roof collapse claims 5 lives in Charsadda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Five members of a same family died on the spot when a roof of their house collapsed at Tarangzai Khatcrona locality of district Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to information, rescue officials told that in a heart-wrenching incident that has left the community reeling, a family of five lost their lives when the roof of their house suddenly crashing down in the Tarangzai Khatcrona, private news channels reported.

The deceased included a man, his wife and three children, rescue officials added.

After the incident, Rescue 1122 team immediately reached the spot and shifted bodies on ambulance to District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda with the help of local residents.

Further investigations are still underway, local police added.

