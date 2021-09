LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A man and his teenage daughter died, while his wife injured as roof of their house caved in near Akhtar Saeed ka Dera on Kamaha Road on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman Farooq Ahmed confirmed to media here that Allah Ditta (40) and his daughter Amna (12) died on the spot, while injured woman Kulsoom Bibi (30) shifted to Lahore General Hospital.