Roof Collapse Claims Two Lives In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

Roof collapse claims two lives in Multan

A mother and her six-year-old son were killed as roof of their home caved in following heavy downpour at Basti Dahri, tehsil Sanawan, Muzaffargarh district Friday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :A mother and her six-year-old son were killed as roof of their home caved in following heavy downpour at Basti Dahri, tehsil Sanawan, Muzaffargarh district Friday morning.

Rescue sources said the child identified as Tahir, s/o Ghulam Farid died on the spot while his 45-year old mother identified as Aesha received injuries, she was shifted to local rural health center.

