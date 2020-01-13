UrduPoint.com
Roof Collapse Claims Two Lives, Leaves Two Injured In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:53 PM

Roof collapse claims two lives, leaves two injured in Khanewal

Two children were killed while two other sustained serious injuries as a roof of a house collapsed due to the heavy rain in Khanewal on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Two children were killed while two other sustained serious injuries as a roof of a house collapsed due to the heavy rain in Khanewal on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the roof was in crumbling condition and caved in due to recent heavy downpour, the locals helped to recover the bodies from the debris of the collapsed house.

The bodies and injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, they stated.

There are many other old houses with poor condition and may collapse due to recent torrential rain, the building control authority should examine the dilapidated buildings otherwise it may cause such another incident claiming precious lives, locals demanded.

