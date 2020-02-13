UrduPoint.com
Roof Collapse Claims Two Lives,injures Two In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:12 PM

Two persons were killed while two others sustained serious injuries as a roof of house collapsed near Pashtunabad Abdulwali chowk in Quetta on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while two others sustained serious injuries as a roof of house collapsed near Pashtunabad Abdulwali chowk in Quetta on Thursday.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred as the house was in dilapidated condition and caved in during wee hours when the victims were sleeping, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal assistance, the sources reported.

