Roof Collapse In Nankana Sahib Claims 3 Lives

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Roof collapse in Nankana Sahib claims 3 lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) At least three family members were killed when the roof of their house in Nankana Sahib collapsed during the continuous heavy rain on Sunday morning.

According to rescue sources, three family members were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Nankana Sahib due to heavy rain and teams quickly reached the site and retrieved the bodies from the debris, a private news channel reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.

Rescue teams retrieved the bodies from the rubble, while nearby homes also suffered damage. Authorities have urged residents to evacuate vulnerable areas.

