Roof Collapse In Tank Kills 3

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Roof collapse in Tank kills 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A devastating roof collapse incident occurred in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday morning, claiming the lives of three people, including a woman, as heavy rainfall brought destruction to the area.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in Tank where the roof of a house caved in due to rain and claimed three lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 said that the relief efforts are underway and the injured have been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Tank.

