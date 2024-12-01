Roof Collapse In Tank Kills 3
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A devastating roof collapse incident occurred in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday morning, claiming the lives of three people, including a woman, as heavy rainfall brought destruction to the area.
According to details, the tragic incident occurred in Tank where the roof of a house caved in due to rain and claimed three lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Rescue 1122 said that the relief efforts are underway and the injured have been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Tank.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops martyr 9 Kashmiris in November12 minutes ago
-
Authorities orders opening of Mangla dam fish sales points in Mirpur11 hours ago
-
IIOJK religious leader condemns fanatic Hindus' claims on mosques & dargahs in India11 hours ago
-
DPO Bhakkar organizes 'Open Court'11 hours ago
-
Bilawal urges political parties to prioritize dialogue for stability in country11 hours ago
-
2nd Investment Opportunities Summit, Smart Expo to enhance Pak-Saudi bilateral ties: Consul Gen11 hours ago
-
National interest must prevail over politics: Barrister Aqeel12 hours ago
-
CM Punjab visits CMH Rawalpindi to boost morale of injured security personnel12 hours ago
-
KP CM chairs meeting of Kurram Aman Jirga12 hours ago
-
IIOJK leader condemns petitions by Hindus calling for surveys of mosques, shrines in India12 hours ago
-
Matiullah released from jail after getting bail12 hours ago
-
Bilawal for formulating new national action plan to combat terrorism12 hours ago