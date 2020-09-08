Roof collapse in Taxali: Six people dead, four injured

(@fidahassanain)

The roof of a dilapidated house caved in burring ten people under the debris in Taxali area of the provincial capital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) At least six persons were killed and four others injured after a roof of their house collapsed in Taxali area of the provincial capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

The roof of the house was in a very dilapidated condition which collapsed after bearing huge water of rainy days. According to the witnesses, ten people were there under the debris. The rescue workers rushed to the scene as they received information about roof collapse and started operation to rescue lives.

“Six dead bodies and four injured have been pulled out from under the debris,” said a rescue worker while talking to Pakistan Point.

He said they reached timely at the spot and started operation but unfortunately the streets were very narrow for our rescue operations but they did it.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Among the deceased include three brothers, 7-year old Hassan, 5-year old Zaeem and 4-year old Ayyan. Reportedly, the family had guests over from Gujranwala when the incident occurred.