Roof-collapse Incident Bereaves KP CM

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Paktunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of a woman in a roof-collapse incident in Takhtbai, district Mardan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he expressed condolence and sympathies with the bereaved family.

He has also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.

The chief minister said that he has grieved over the loss of human life in the incident and said" The provincial government is standing by the affected family at this critical juncture and will not leave them alone."

