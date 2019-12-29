Roof collapse incident claims three innocent lives in Sukkur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :At least three children were died and two of a same family members including father and his child were severely injured on wee hours of Sunday when the wall of a house in new Pind Sukkur collapsed suddenly.

According to police, on receiving information, rescue teams arrived on the spot and recovered the bodies of the three deceased from the rubble.

Police sources said that a dilapidated house collapsed all of a sudden in new pind Sukkur overnight, killing three sleeping children on the spot and another father and his child were injured in the mishap, private news channel reported.

The deceased victims were identified as 13-year-old Naheed, nine-year-old Benazir and six-year Waseem while the injured victims included father Nadeem and Ali Raza.

Bodies of the deceased and the two injured have been shifted to a Civil hospital, Police rescue added.