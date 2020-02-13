UrduPoint.com
Roof Collapse Incident In Gujranwala Claims Three Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:50 AM

Roof collapse incident in Gujranwala claims three lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :At least three minors were killed when roof of a house situated in Chiraghabad area of Gujranwala collapsed on wee hours of Thursday.

As per details, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Chiraghabad area of Gujranwala, burying a man, his wife and three children under the debris.

rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved bodies of three children from the rubble.

The parents were pulled out in injured condition and shifted to a nearby hospital, Rescue team said.

The deceased children were identified as eight-year-old Kiran, five-year-old Ali and two-year-old Sahil, private news channel reported.

