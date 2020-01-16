Roof collapse incident in Quetta claims two lives

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons were killed while other two got serious injuries when roof collapsed after snow incident in Pashtun Abad Quetta in Balochistan on Thursday morning.

According to details, a roof of a house located in Pashtun Abad has collapsed due to heavy snow.

As a result of this tragic mishap, two persons including women were reportedly lost their lives.

The locals and rescue team rushed to the site after receiving information and started shifting the ill-fated family to a nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway, private news channel reported.