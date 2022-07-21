Roof collapse incident kills two sisters in Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :At least two minor girls were killed and six other persons were wounded when roof of a house collapsed near Heerapur at Gujrat city in Punjab province on early Thursday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said that the tragic incident occurred in Gujrat city where roof of a house caved in, burying eight persons of the same family under the debris, private news channels reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and retrieved two bodies of two girls from the rubble while six persons were pulled out in injured condition.

Rescue teams have shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.