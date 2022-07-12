UrduPoint.com

Roof Collapse Incidents Claim 2 Lives In Mardan, Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Two women were killed while two others sustained injuries in roof collapse incidents occurred in Mardan and Bajaur areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to the details, torrential rains hit many parts of the country including Mardan and Bajaur.

As a result, two women were killed when roof of their houses fell on them in Mardan and Bajaur areas. Three other persons were also injured in the same areas.

The rescue team rushed to the sites and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and National Disaster Management Authority have taken measures to shift the affected persons to safer places besides providing them necessary items including shelter and food.

