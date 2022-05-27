UrduPoint.com

Roof Collapse Incidents Reported Owing To Raging Weather

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Roof collapse incidents reported owing to raging weather

Several including women and children were injured on Friday in roof collapse incidents reported from different parts of the Hazara division owing to heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Several including women and children were injured on Friday in roof collapse incidents reported from different parts of the Hazara division owing to heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms.

According to the details, torrential rain and thunderstorm started in the late evening and continued their destruction in Tehsil Havelian, Abbottabad and many other areas of Hazara.

Trees, billboards and electricity pools had fallen due to thunderstorms and many links roads were blocked.

Fortunately, no causality was reported during the heavy downpour and windstorm in the Hazara division.

According to the metrological department, rain-thundershowers associated with gusty winds are expected at many places in Hazara divisions during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Injured Electricity Abbottabad Havelian Women From

Recent Stories

'No case of monkey-pox reported in region, Pakista ..

'No case of monkey-pox reported in region, Pakistan'

12 seconds ago
 Man held for biting off uncle's ear

Man held for biting off uncle's ear

13 seconds ago
 Monkeypox may persist in body for 10 weeks, even a ..

Monkeypox may persist in body for 10 weeks, even after rash fades: Study

15 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis' not deprived of voting rights ..

Overseas Pakistanis' not deprived of voting rights: Azam Nazeer Tarar

16 seconds ago
 CM visits martyred police constable's residence fo ..

CM visits martyred police constable's residence for condolence

4 minutes ago
 Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpra laid to rest

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpra laid to rest

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.