Roof collapse incidents reported owing to raging weather

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Several including women and children were injured on Friday in roof collapse incidents reported from different parts of the Hazara division owing to heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms.

According to the details, torrential rain and thunderstorm started in the late evening and continued their destruction in Tehsil Havelian, Abbottabad and many other areas of Hazara.

Trees, billboards and electricity pools had fallen due to thunderstorms and many links roads were blocked.

Fortunately, no causality was reported during the heavy downpour and windstorm in the Hazara division.

According to the metrological department, rain-thundershowers associated with gusty winds are expected at many places in Hazara divisions during the next 24 hours.