Roof Collapse Injures Three In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:58 PM

Roof collapse injures three in Muzaffargarh

Two labors with a house owner were critically injured as a roof of bathroom caved-in on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Two labors with a house owner were critically injured as a roof of bathroom caved-in on Thursday.

Incident was reported at home located at jail road Muzaffargarh. The labors were busy in repairing the roof which fell down all of sudden upon the labors and injuring house owner as well who was sitting alongside.

Rescue ambulance shifted the people to DHQ hospital for emergency treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan

