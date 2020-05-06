UrduPoint.com
Roof Collapse Injures Two In Khanpur

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Two women were badly injured as roof of a house caved in near Madina Town in Khanpur on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources the roof collapsed when the women were busy in daily house chores,the house was already in dilapidated condition, a private news channel reported.

The women were stuck under the debris of the roof collapse, resulted, injuries to the women,the rescue workers rescued the wounded from the rubble, they said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance,they further stated.

