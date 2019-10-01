Roof collapse kills four in Mardan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Four persons of a family including children were killed as roof of their house collapsed in the wee hours on Tuesday.

According to police sources the victims, the couple and their two children, were sleeping when the incident happened in the area of Katlang , reported a private news channel.

The sources said the deteriorated condition of the house was the main reason of the incident that claimed four lives on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.