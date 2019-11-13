UrduPoint.com
Roof Collapse Kills Four In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Roof collapse kills four in Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Four persons of a family including children when roof collapsed in the wee hours on Wednesday.

According to police victims including the couple and two children, were sleeping when the incident happened in the area of Katlang, reported a private news channel.

They said the deteriorated condition of the house was the main reason of the incident that claimed four lives on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

