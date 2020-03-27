Roof collapse kills four in Pakpattan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Four members of a family including three children were killed as a roof of a house collapsed in Pakpattan on Friday morning.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred as the house was already in dilapidated condition and caved in during torrential rains in the city,a private news channel reported.

The bodies were recovered from the the rubble and shifted to a nearby hospital for the post mortem, they stated.