Roof Collapse Kills Minor, Injures Another In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :One minor was killed while another sustained injuries as a roof of a house collapsed near Jaranwala in Faisalabad on Sunday morning.
According to rescue officials, the dilapidated roof caved in while children were sleeping inside the house, a private news channel reported.
Rescue officials with the help of locals recovered the body and injured and shiftedthem to a nearby hospital.