Roof collapse kills minor, injures another in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :One minor was killed while another sustained injuries as a roof of a house collapsed near Jaranwala in Faisalabad on Sunday morning.

According to rescue officials, the dilapidated roof caved in while children were sleeping inside the house, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials with the help of locals recovered the body and injured and shiftedthem to a nearby hospital.